Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARENCE WRIGHT.



Clarence R. Wright

(Age 85)



On March 21, 2019, Clarence R. Wright passed away at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, MD. Born in Fort Motte, SC, he graduated from John Ford High School in St. Matthews and attended South Carolina State College where he majored in biology in the Class of 1955. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Maudie L. Williams Wright of 57 years. He is survived by daughter, Deidra Hill (Gregory) of Bowie, MD, son, Daryl Wright of Washington, DC, and five grandchildren.

A military veteran, he served as a medical specialist in the U.S. Army from 1956-61. For 37 years he served in various leadership positions for Marriott Corporation, retiring as director of marketing in the Fairfield Farms division.

Funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10 a.m. viewing, and 11 a.m. service at Springfield Baptist Church, 508 P Street, NW, Washington, DC. Interment follows service at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD. Send condolences to