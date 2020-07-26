Claretta Johnson

Peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, resident of Washington DC. Beloved wife of the late John H. Johnson Sr.; devoted mother of, Johnetta Hooper, John H. Johnson, Jr., and Sheldon Johnson. Daughter of the late Austin and Hattie Smith. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by three children; Carolyn and Anthony Johnson and Denise Malloy. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 12:30 p.m. until Service at 1:30 p.m. at the J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc., 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD.