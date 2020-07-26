1/
Claretta Johnson
Claretta E. Johnson  (Age 92)  
Peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, resident of Washington DC. Beloved wife of the late John H. Johnson Sr.; devoted mother of, Johnetta Hooper, John H. Johnson, Jr., and Sheldon Johnson. Daughter of the late Austin and Hattie Smith. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by three children; Carolyn and Anthony Johnson and Denise Malloy. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 12:30 p.m. until Service at 1:30 p.m. at the J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc., 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD.www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
JUL
28
Service
01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
