Clarice B. Higginbotham

Clarice B. Higginbotham departed this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020. A graveside service was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Rev. Dr. John J. Cox officiating with Rev. Charles Jones. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. And Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P. A.



