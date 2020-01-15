

Clarisa J. Bullos (Age 77)



Clarisa Bullos passed away on December 26, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia. She was born on January 1, 1942 in Caracas, Venezuela to Carlos Bullos and Clara Tutsnak de Bullos. Clarisa is survived by a daughter, three grandchildren, a brother and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graduate of the Sacred Heart Schools and American University, Clarisa worked for Venezuelan President Rafael Caldera, the Embassy of Venezuela and 1718 Investments. In 2011, Clarisa received Cardinal Wuerl's Manifesting the Kingdom Award for her many years of dedicated service as Sacristan at the Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda, Maryland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12 noon. A private burial will follow.