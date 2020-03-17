

CLARK COLLINS (Age 84)



On Saturday, March 14, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Loving husband of Patty; father of Tammy Myers and Samuel (Judy) Splaine; brother of Jack (Annette) and Jay (Bonnie) Collins, Lucy Arvin and the late Elmer and Lawrence Collins and Juanita Trent; grandfather of Bradley A. Myers, Cara (Levi) Leatherman, Ashley Splaine and the late Christina Splaine; great grandfather of Chloe, Garrett, Gavin and Owen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Some of the happiest times in Pop's life was being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clark served honorably in the U.S. Army. He had a strong faith in God and was a great and loving Pop to all who knew him. He will be missed. SERVICES LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY will take place on Friday, March 20. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 222, Kensington, MD 20895 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.