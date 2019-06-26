

CLARK JOSEPH TIBBETTS



Clark Joseph Bullock Tibbetts, Ph.D., 72, of Sperryville, VA, died on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center following an extended illness.

Dr. Tibbetts was born February 18, 1947, and was the son of the late Roland and Jean Tibbetts of Great Falls, VA.

Dr. Tibbetts was an active member of the Christ Episcopal Church, Luray, and husband of the church's rector, The Very Rev. Cathy Tibbetts.

During his academic career, Dr. Tibbetts was affiliated with Vanderbilt Medical School's Microbiology Department and was actively involved with The Vanderbilt Human Genome Center. Later, he was recruited to George Mason University where he contributed to the founding of its Institute of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology in Manassas, VA. Following this, he went to Virginia Tech University where he participated with others in the founding of Virginia Tech's Biocomplexity Institute in Blacksburg, VA. Dr. Tibbetts later was a principal in TessArae of Sterling, VA.

The Rev. Cathy Tibbetts survives Dr. Tibbetts along with four children, Brandon Tibbetts of Hometown, IL, Megan Davidson of East Lyme, Conn., Jason Roberts of Washington, DC, and Nick Roberts of Cumming, GA; eight grandchildren; an aunt, Louise Cook of Boston, MA, and extended family. Dr Tibbetts was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Sorensen; and his mother and father.

The funeral will be held this Saturday, June 29, at 3 p.m. in Luray, VA, at Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Amiss Avenue, Luray, VA. The Rt. Rev. Ted Gulick will officiate, with the Rev. Jenks Hobson III preaching.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church Outreach Program, Luray, VA 22835.