CLAUDE EUGENE FOGGIE, SR.
November 2, 1944 - May 2, 2019
On Thursday May 2, 2019, Claude E. Foggie Sr, affectionately known as Buddy, unexpectedly passed. Survived by his beloved wife, Martha Foggie; son, Claude Eugene Foggie, Jr. (LaKysha); two grandchildren, Jelani and Bria; brother, Cardell R. Foggie (Doris) and sisters, Yvonne J. Barnes and Jewell Brown (Chester); and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, May 10, the family will receive friends and family for the viewing at 10 a.m., Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville MD 20747. Services to begin at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.