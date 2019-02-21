CLAUDE "Fred" FREEMAN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDE "Fred" FREEMAN.

 

CLAUDE FREDERICK FREEMAN "Fred" (Age 87)  

Passed away on January 21, 2019 in Long Beach, California. He was born in Washington, DC and attended Anacostia High School. A resident of Avalon, Santa Catalina Island, California since 1968, he owned and operated Fred and Sally's Market and Food Service. After retirement, he became a guide with the Catalina Conservancy sharing his vast knowledge of the island history and beauty with tourists. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Cowper Freeman; and his children Donna L. Faniel, Joseph H. Freeman, Catherine A. Van Ness, Donald F. Freeman and Gene F. Freeman as well as 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. No services held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Avalon High School Athletic Department, PO Box 557, Avalon, CA 90704.
Funeral Home
Catalina Island Mortuary
Cemetery Road, P.O. Box 122
Avalon, CA 90704
(310) 510-1406
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.