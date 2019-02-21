CLAUDE FREDERICK FREEMAN "Fred" (Age 87)
Passed away on January 21, 2019 in Long Beach, California. He was born in Washington, DC and attended Anacostia High School. A resident of Avalon, Santa Catalina Island, California since 1968, he owned and operated Fred and Sally's Market and Food Service. After retirement, he became a guide with the Catalina Conservancy sharing his vast knowledge of the island history and beauty with tourists. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Cowper Freeman; and his children Donna L. Faniel, Joseph H. Freeman, Catherine A. Van Ness, Donald F. Freeman and Gene F. Freeman as well as 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. No services held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Avalon High School Athletic Department, PO Box 557, Avalon, CA 90704.