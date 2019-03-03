CLAUDE PETRONE

On Thursday, February 28, 2019. Claude E. Petrone of College Park MD. Beloved husband of Mary H. Petrone; father of Katherine Petrone Buck, Nicholas Petrone, Peggy Petrone Bradley and Donna Petrone Hoehn; grandfather of Missy Kidwell, Jenny Hayes, Christopher Hayes and Adam Petrone; great-grandfather of Nathan Kidwell and Joshua Hayes; brother of Phillip Petrone and the late Louella Everett. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Rd., College Park, MD on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment in Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, VA. Memorial contributions may take the form of flowers or gifts to the . Please view and sign the family guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2019
