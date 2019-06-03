CLAUDE S. BREEDEN, JR.
Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1926, peacefully passed away May 11, 2019 with family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years Margaret Breeden. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Mayhew (Steve); son Scott Breeden (Deb); granddaughter Jessica Valdez (Justin) and great-granddaughters Claire and Hannah. During his long wonderful life he was a sailor, accountant, entrepreneur, and a leading trade association executive director - and loved by all who knew him. A service will be held June 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Village Church at Greenspring, 7410 Spring Village Dr., Springfield, VA 22150. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to .