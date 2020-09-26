1/1
CLAUDEEN JULIA
CLAUDEEN GABRIEL JULIA (Age 79)  
Claudeen Gabriel Julia departed this life on Monday, September 21, 2020 peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. She leaved to cherish many fond memories: her husband of 47 years, Albert Julia, brother Kenneth (Kenny) Lopes (Guadalupe), sister Carol Paris, daughter Luayne M. Ray Johnson (Monrieka). Grand children Jasmine Sam, Brandi Sam, Bernard Sam, Kiante Bush, Jaelin Johnson, Najee Ray, and great-grandson Anthony Simar. Services Tuesday, September 29, 10 a.m.; Visitation; 11 a.m. Service at Marshall March Funeral Home in Suitland. Services willbe live streamed at marshallmarchfh.com. Internment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. www.marchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
SEP
29
Visitation
11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
