1/1
CLAUDETTE BENNETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLAUDETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Claudette Elizabeth Bennett  
Of Fort Washington, MD, a native of Trio, SC. passed peacefully in her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She leaves to cherish her fondest memories, her brothers, Theodore T. Bennett (Carolyn) and John T. Bennett (Nambia); sister, Francine B. Boyd (Phillip); devoted niece, Charlene W. Segars (Michael); one aunt, Henrietta B. Harrison; God Son, Hodari Robinson; devoted cousins, Dr. William Bennett and Leona Bennett; loving Sister/Friend, Jervie S. Petty; loyal friends, McKinley Robinson and Shelia Walker; a host of grand nieces and nephews, cousins, church family, sorority sisters and friends.In keeping with COVID 19 restrictions, services will be live streamed from Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. A private service for family only will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Trio, SC on Saturday, December 12, 2020.Dr. Bennett, a retiree of the U.S. Census Bureau, graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, and Adjunct Professor at Howard University, was a member of Ebenezer AME Church, Ft. Washington, MD for over 30 years and an active member of the Fort Washington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved