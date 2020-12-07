Of Fort Washington, MD, a native of Trio, SC. passed peacefully in her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She leaves to cherish her fondest memories, her brothers, Theodore T. Bennett (Carolyn) and John T. Bennett (Nambia); sister, Francine B. Boyd (Phillip); devoted niece, Charlene W. Segars (Michael); one aunt, Henrietta B. Harrison; God Son, Hodari Robinson; devoted cousins, Dr. William Bennett and Leona Bennett; loving Sister/Friend, Jervie S. Petty; loyal friends, McKinley Robinson and Shelia Walker; a host of grand nieces and nephews, cousins, church family, sorority sisters and friends.In keeping with COVID 19 restrictions, services will be live streamed from Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. A private service for family only will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Trio, SC on Saturday, December 12, 2020.Dr. Bennett, a retiree of the U.S. Census Bureau, graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, and Adjunct Professor at Howard University, was a member of Ebenezer AME Church, Ft. Washington, MD for over 30 years and an active member of the Fort Washington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.