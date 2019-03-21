CLAUDETTE LAW

CLAUDETTE COLBERT LAW  

Claudette Colbert Law of Silver Spring, MD transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019, Claudette was the loving wife o Neal C. Law, Sr.; mother of Neal C. Law, Jr., Andre' Law, Anthony Law, Mark Law and Claudette Law Brown. Also survived are 14 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until Service 11 a.m., Friday, March 22 at Hope Christian Church, 6251 Ammendale Rd., Beltsville, MD. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
