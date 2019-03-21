CLAUDETTE COLBERT LAW
Claudette Colbert Law of Silver Spring, MD transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019, Claudette was the loving wife o Neal C. Law, Sr.; mother of Neal C. Law, Jr., Andre' Law, Anthony Law, Mark Law and Claudette Law Brown. Also survived are 14 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until Service 11 a.m., Friday, March 22 at Hope Christian Church, 6251 Ammendale Rd., Beltsville, MD. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland.