CLAUDIA ANN CLENCY (Age 108)
Claudia Ann (Boswell) Clency transitioned quietly in her sleep of natural causes on April 15, 2020 at Carroll Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Washington, DC. Mrs. Clency leaves to cherish her memory a host great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside ceremony will be held on April 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, 2219 Lincoln Road, NE, Washington, DC 20002. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mrs. Claudia Ann Clency's name to Carroll Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center 1150 Varnum St NE, Washington, DC 20017 and/or Springfield Baptist Church 508 P St NW, Washington, DC 20001.