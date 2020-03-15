Claudia Denyse Booker
Claudia Denyse Booker, daughter of the late Dr. Clifford Robert Booker and Shirley Booker Kilpatrick, passed from this life on February 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. After graduating from Northeastern University School of Law, Boston, followed by a multifaceted career in the field of law, Claudia trained to become a midwife. She founded Birthing Hands of DC through which, until her recent illness, she offered personalized midwifery and birth services. Among a host of friends and family who mourn Claudia's passing are her daughter, Canida Azulai; her mother, Shirley Booker Kilpatrick; brothers, Brook Kilpatrick and Clifford Booker; sister, Tina Booker; aunt, Dolores Carter; cousins, Stuart Walker, James Kennedy, and Karol Kennedy; fellow birth workers and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 3 p.m., at the Washington Ethical Society, 7750 - 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC.