

CLAUDIA CARBO LOCKARD



On Saturday, April 4, 2020 of Bethesda, formerly of Annapolis and Potomac, MD. Born May 28, 1926 in Washington, DC to the late Ralph John and Claudia Agnes (nee Lieutaud) Carbo.

Beloved wife of the late Alan T. Lockard; devoted mother of Chuck (Elaine), David (Karen), Suzanne Young (Sonny), Steve (Sam) and Dan (Alison); loving grandmother of Kate, Christopher, Johnny, Jaime, Jesse, Alex, Julia, Sarah, Ashleigh, Emily, Erinn and Jack. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Adam and brother, Ralph.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Capital Area Food Bank https:// www.capitalareafoodbank.org/donate/

