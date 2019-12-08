

CLAUDIA BELLE RAIFORD WALDREP



Loving wife, mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother, age 99, of Manassas, Virginia died Thursday, December 5, 2019 in her home surrounded by family.

Claudia, born June 14, 1920 was raised in Alexandria, Virginia and has been a Manassasresident since 1976. She was a member of Del Ray Baptist church in Alexandria, Virginia for 50 years and joined Manassas Baptist Church more than 40 years ago.

Prior to raising her family, Claudia worked for The American Red Cross in her early 20's. She

was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Alexandria from 1950-1976 and a volunteer

"Pink Lady" at Prince William Hospital for 20 years.

Claudia was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jeff, and is survived by her two sons,

Paul and Glenn, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and adored nieces and

nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Manassas Baptist Church, 8800 Sudley Road, Manassas with a brief graveside service immediately following at Stonewall Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Manassas Baptist Church, 8800 Sudley Road,

Manassas, VA 20110 or .