

CLAUDINE CRAREY

Beloved wife, sister and mother died peacefully on July 7, 2020. She was 95. Born Claudine Louise Robertson, February 24,1925 to Lucius and Hilda in New York City, she spent formative years in Jamaica, but her deep desire to further her education pushed her to leave at 15. Going back to the United States alone. Eventually enrolling in Howard University, Claudine found educational opportunities and life-long friends. Especially one, Roy Crarey, who later became her husband. Together they had five children, Bonnie Angelique, Jennifer Cecile, Roy Gregory, Peter Allen (deceased) and Robin Alicia. Breaking from school to work at Howard University Hospital, Claudine was secretary to Dr. Dorothy Ferebee. She rose to become Residency Coordinator for the Department of Surgery under Dr. LaSalle Leffall, responsible for shepherding surgical residents as they became doctors, coordinating events and mentoring administrative staff. To unwind she loved listening to music, shopping, gardening and throwing epic parties. To us she will always be the mom who loved God devotedly, her children fiercely, her husband faithfully. Never giving up on anyone. Claudine is survived by her sisters Dorothy Byles, Janice Funderburk and Ella Strother; her children Bonnie Crarey Ryan, Jennifer Crarey Oshiki, Greg Crarey, and Robin Crarey Francis; her grandchildren, Jason, Meg, Joseph and David; her great-grandchildren Caleb and Lucas; numerous nieces and nephews, countless friends. Our father, Roy, predeceased Claudine in January 2018. Her funeral service was held privately. Thank you Mom. For everything. Well done. We love you.



