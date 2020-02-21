Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDINE WEBER-HOF. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Claudine Katherine Weber-Hof

A resident of Antdorf, Germany, Claudine Katherine Weber-Hof passed away suddenly in Munich on January 16, 2020. Claudine was born on September 30, 1970 in St. Louis, Missouri to Elaine Shea and Frederic Hof. As the daughter of an army officer, Claudine traveled extensively in childhood, attending the American School in Tunis, Tunisia 1979-1980. She graduated from St. Agnes School, Alexandria, Virginia in 1988 and the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, Washington, DC with honors in 1992. Upon graduation Claudine was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and posted to Augsburg, Germany, where she would serve with distinction and meet her future husband, David John Weber. Claudine would leave military service, obtain a Master's Degree in Architectural History from the University of Virginia, and return to Germany to marry David in 1997. Claudine Weber-Hof's professional life centered on Spotlight Magazine in Munich, where she served as deputy editor-in-chief and travel editor. With Claudia Hellmann she authored two books: On Location: Cities of the World in Film (2006); and On Location 2: Famous Landscapes in Film (2007). She was a world traveler, animated by boundless curiosity and a love of adventure. In 2004 Claudine's life would be forever changed by the unconditional love of a feisty Jack Russel Terrier puppy named Lily. Claudine's passing is mourned deeply not only by her husband, parents, siblings, extended family, and friends, but by her Spotlight colleagues who admired her humanity, humor, and leadership, and by countless individuals touched and encouraged by her selflessness and generosity. The support she and her spouse gave to two Syrian families arriving to Germany in 2015 after fleeing Syria and crossing Europe largely on foot was typical of her compassion and empathy. Claudine is survived by her husband; her parents; maternal grandmother, Doris O'Connor Shea-Spivey; her father's spouse (Brenda); brothers Fred and Edward Hof; sister Brooke O'Gara; numerous cousins and nephews, and by colleagues, friends, and admirers fortunate enough to have known this remarkable woman. Claudine's family will have a private remembrance and celebration of her life.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close