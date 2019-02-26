Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAURE METCALF.



CLAIRE KEESEE METCALF (Age 89)



Departed this life Wednesday February 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Born July 7, 1929 in Bristol, Virginia, she was the second daughter of George and Thelma Keesee. As a young girl, Claire lived in New York City before moving with her family to Gastonia, NC. After moving to Washington, DC she met her future husband Louis E. "Ed" Metcalf Jr. She was a career military wife who settled down in Springfield VA and later worked in the bursar's office at George Mason University.

Claire was predeceased by her son Lou, and is survived by sons George and Greg (Beth); her grandchildren Michael, Louis, Audrey, Sarah, Neal, Ross and several great grandchildren. She was a spirited, hard working, intelligent, funny, interesting and interested woman who loved her family. She will be greatly missed. A private memorial will be held at a later date.