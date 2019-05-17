Deacon CLAY WILLIAMS
(Age 83)
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 10, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife Jannie M. Williams. He is survived by four sons, one brother, one sister, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one Goddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Enon Baptist Church, 505 L. St., NE, Washington, DC 20002 on Saturday, May 18, visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Pastor, L. Nolan Fox, Officiaiting. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.