The Washington Post

CLAY WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Deacon CLAY WILLIAMS  
(Age 83)  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 10, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife Jannie M. Williams. He is survived by four sons, one brother, one sister, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one Goddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Enon Baptist Church, 505 L. St., NE, Washington, DC 20002 on Saturday, May 18, visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Pastor, L. Nolan Fox, Officiaiting. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.