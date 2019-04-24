Clayton Washington

Clayton D. Washington Jr.  
"Sonny"  

On Thursday, April 18, 2019 of Temple Hills, MD formerly of Falls Church, VA. Sonny as he was more affectionately known is survived by his son, Rashad Tucker; daughter-in-law, Brittani; grandson, Dreux; granddaughter, Dahlia; friend, Velta Montgomery; care giver, friend and Godson, Eric Clatterbuck; special friends, Michele Pence, Norma McKayhan, Carol Dortch, Seevah Johnson, Ed Rivers, and Carolyn Blackmon and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 11 a.m., Service, 12 noon, Friday, April 26, at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744. Interment, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623. Online guestbook at thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2019
