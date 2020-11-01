1/
Clementine CARR
1946 - 2020
Clementine Dale Carr (Age 74)  
Passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was a resident at Arbor Terrace Senior Living in Lanham, Maryland. She previously lived in Catonsville, Maryland. She was the second of twin girls born May 8, 1946 to Viola Stephens and Stephen Carr in Washington, DC. She is predeceased by her parents and twin sister, Celestine G. Carr. She is survived by her sister, Carol C. Hairston and nieces, Dr. Danielle R. Hairston and Celeste Hairston. Also, she is survived by her aunt, Dollye S. Herndon, several first cousins, many friends from the Fairmont Heights High School Class of '63 and a host of friends from Baltimore City. The viewing and service will be held in the chapel at Marshall March Funeral Homes 4217 9th Street NW, Washington, DC. 20011. The viewing is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The service is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., by invitation only. Masks are required. The interment information will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
