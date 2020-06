Or Copy this URL to Share

CLEMENTINE GREENFIELD

On Friday, May 29, 2020. Beloved mother and grandmother. Visitation on Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by PRIDGEN.



