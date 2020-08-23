CLEMENTINE HUGEE



CLEMENTINE G. HUGEE

She passed on August 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Perry Hugee; loving children, Demetrick Hugee (Kyana) and Shauntise Hugee; five grandchildren; one sister Shelia Dicks (Jerry); friends. Family will receive friends from 9:30 until time of service at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, Maryland 20706. Because of Covid 19 regulations, only 50 people will be able to be present in church at one time. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park in Landover, Md. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store