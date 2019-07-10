Clementine Hooker McLain
Peaceably transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, June 28, 2019. She is survived by her son Michael D. McLain and daughter Diane M. McLain. Also survived by three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. at the 15th Street Presbyterian Church, 1701 15th St. NW., Washington, DC 20009. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.