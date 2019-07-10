The Washington Post

CLEMENTINE McLAIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLEMENTINE McLAIN.
Service Information
Fifteenth St Presbyterian Chr
1701 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
15th Street Presbyterian Church
1701 15th St. NW.
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
15th Street Presbyterian Church
1701 15th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Clementine Hooker McLain  

Peaceably transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, June 28, 2019. She is survived by her son Michael D. McLain and daughter Diane M. McLain. Also survived by three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. at the 15th Street Presbyterian Church, 1701 15th St. NW., Washington, DC 20009. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.