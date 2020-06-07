CLEMENTINE YOUNG
CLEMENTINE ROSETTA MING YOUNG  
Formally of Prince George's County, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Indian Oaks Nursing Home in Harker Heights, TX. She graduated from the Washington, DC Baptist Theological Seminary in June 1983. Earned an AA degree in Human Services from Charles County Community College on May 19, 1991. She was later licensed to Minister and Preach the Gospel on July 23, 1991. Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Greater Vision Baptist Church, 2000 Stan Schlueter, Loop, TX 79342. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chisolm Funeral Home, 3100 S. Old FM 440, Killeen, TX 76549. In addition, there will be Viewing on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greater Vision Baptist Church. Clementine was preceded in death by daughters, Marlene and Renee Young, and granddaughter, Marie Young. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Viola Ming-Copsy (George Copsy) and Yvonne West (Dmitri West, Sr.); two sons Fuller Ming (Michelle) and Keynon Ming (Michelle); an 12 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
