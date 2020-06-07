CLEMMONS DICKENS
Clemmons Dickens (Age 54)  
Of Temple Hills, Maryland passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Rockville, Maryland. Clemmons was born on November 10, 1965 in Washington, DC to William C. and Bessie R. Dickens. He was the youngest of seven children and a 1983 graduate of Spingarn Senior High. Clemmons retired from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in February 2018 after 27 years of federal service. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Janice Dickens; mother, Bessie Dickens; sisters, Sylvia (Cordell) Newman and Vernell (William) Jones; brothers, Larry (Alecia) Dickens, James (Gwen) Dickens and William (Denice) Dickens Jr; four nieces, Ashley Jones, Jessica, Karen Jean and Olivia Dickens; four nephews, Najee, Markee, Larry Jr and James Dickens; one great-nephew Markee Dickens, Jr; two aunts, Bernice Flowers and Odessa Sims and a host of other relatives and friends. His marriage to Toni Simmons ended in divorce. Clemmons was preceded in death by his father, William Dickens; a sister Janice (Pee-Wee) Dickens; a nephew, Cordell (Pork) Newman, Jr; a niece, Tasha Newman and a great-nephew, Kolby Gibson. Funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
