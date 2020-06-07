

Cleopatra F. Gardner

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Mrs. Cleopatra F. Gardner (aka Cleopatra Gardner Lewis), of Wheaton, MD, passed away peacefully at her nursing home in Frederick, Maryland. Born on December 26,1925 to George and Grace Fletcher in Fairfax, Virginia, Cleo and her family resided in both Washington, DC and Alexandria, Virginia. As the wife of an Army officer, she traveled with him to many countries such as Greece, Italy, Turkey, Eygpt and Israel, living abroad for extended periods of time in places such as Jerusalem, Jordan, and Frankfurt, Germany. In her professional life, Cleo was an IRS staffer working as a congressional liaison. She is preceded in death by her husband CWO4 Lynelle A. Gardner, her brother, Howard R. Fletcher, Sr., father, George F. Fletcher, and mother, Grace M. Fletcher, nee Page. She is survived by her devoted son, Terrence A. Gardner and daughter-in-law, Donate von Bredow-Gardner; her adoring granddaughters, Joy-Jasmin Brunnelson (Ben) and Lauren-Grace Gardner; great-grandsons, Javin A. Brunnelson and Miles J. Brunnelson; her beloved sister-in-law, Eva Irene Fletcher; her niece, Carolyn Glosby, nee Fletcher (Eric); nephew, Howard R. Fletcher, Jr., and a host of extended family and friends. Cleopatra embraced life fully and left a legacy of love for all of her family and friends. Funeral services and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date, once available.



