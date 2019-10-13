Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:30 AM Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 9200 Kentsdale Dr. Bethesda , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

PARÉ CLERMONT JEAN PARÉ Clermont Jean Paré, 81, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida with his loving wife Sharon by his side. Clermont was born in Quebec, Canada on September 25, 1938. He was the son of Hector and Claire-Ida Paré and was the 6th oldest of 15 children. In 1959, with only a 6th grade education, entrepreneurial spirit, and a fierce determination to experience the American dream, he entered the construction business and built a commercial drywall empire in the Washington, DC Metro area that would span over four decades. Along the way, he sponsored hundreds of immigrants who would put down roots, grow families, and in turn start their own businesses. In 1962, Clermont married Dawn Allnutt, and together they raised two daughters, Barbara and Theresa. Clermont had a passion for the outdoors, including golf, hunting and fishing, as well as embarking on numerous safaris to Africa and traveling throughout the world. His legacy will always be the impact he had on so many lives - family and strangers alike. Had it not been for him, many families would not have had the motivation to travel to America for a new beginning. He was not only known for his attention to detail and business acumen, bur also for his generosity and zest for life. Clermont as an avid golfer was a member of Congressional Country Club and was involved in . Clermont was preceded in death by his father, Hector; his mother, Claire-Ida; brothers, Benoit and Denis Paré, and first wife, Dawn Allnutt. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Connell; daughter, Barbara Suddeth, husband, Preston, grandson Ryan and wife Catlyn, granddaughter, Amanda Patterson and husband Bryan; daughter, Theresa Murray, husband Bruce and grandson, Bailey Lee; and great-grandchildren, Reagan, Camden, Addison, Preston, and Beckett; sisters, Lucille Soucy, Solange Poulin, Gilbert Brouillard, Noella Guay and Lisette Paré; brothers, Fern, Egide (Pete), Armond, Paul, Jacques, Rock, and Francis Paré, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Clermont requested contributions to . Memorial service will be held on October 23, 2019 at Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Dr., Bethesda, Maryland at 11:30 a.m., followed by life celebration at Congressional Country Club.In lieu of flowers, Clermont requested contributions to . Memorial service will be held on October 23, 2019 at Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Dr., Bethesda, Maryland at 11:30 a.m., followed by life celebration at Congressional Country Club.

