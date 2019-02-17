CLEVELAND MOFFETT Jr.

Cleveland A. Moffett, Jr.  

Born on September 21, 1929 was called home on February 12, 2019. He is survived by loving wife of 59 years, Mary C Moffett, four children, John Moffett (Martina), Debra Moffett, Maxwell Moffett and Russel Moffett, two granddaughters, Natasha Moffett and Jannice Acton and three great-grandchildren and one sister. Viewing will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be at Arlington at a later date. Memorials may be sent to s.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD | Brentwood, MD 20722 | (301) 864-5090
