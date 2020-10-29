1/1
CLEVELAND MOORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLEVELAND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CLEVELAND LEROY MOORE (Age 83)  
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Anna Moore; four daughters, Sherry-Ann Moore, Renee Moore, Suzanne Moore-Douglas (William) and Sayone Smith (John); three sons, Julius Holmes (Carol), Barry Moore and Edmond Moore; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., until time of service 11 a.m., Friday, October 30 at St. Mary's of the Assumption, 14908 Main St., Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Services by POPE.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Assumption
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved