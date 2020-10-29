CLEVELAND MOORE

CLEVELAND LEROY MOORE (Age 83)
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Anna Moore; four daughters, Sherry-Ann Moore, Renee Moore, Suzanne Moore-Douglas (William) and Sayone Smith (John); three sons, Julius Holmes (Carol), Barry Moore and Edmond Moore; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., until time of service 11 a.m., Friday, October 30 at St. Mary's of the Assumption, 14908 Main St., Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Services by POPE.