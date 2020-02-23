

Dr. Clifford Bernard Janey



Dr. Clifford Bernard Janey, a national education leader and influential voice in public education, passed away peacefully at his Washington, DC home on February 13, 2020. The youngest of seven children from the marriage of Benetta and Charles Janey, Sr., Dr. Janey was born and raised in Roxbury, MA.

Dr. Janey was an alumnus of Boston Latin School, Northeastern University, and earned his Ed.D. at Boston University. He served as State District Superintendent of Newark Public Schools, NJ, from 2008 to 2011; Superintendent of District of Columbia Public Schools Washington, DC from 2004 to 2007; and Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, NY from 1995 to 2002. Vice President of Education at SCHOLASTIC INC. He was a proud and lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Dr. Janey is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, sisters, Lauren Tina Burrell and Charlotte Clarke, and brothers, Charles Janey (Gayle) and Gerald Janey (Janice). He was predeceased by brother, Ronald Francis Janey and sister, Evelyn M. Janey-Hatchell. With first wife, Phyllis, Dr. Janey had two daughters, Kim Janey and Kaidi Grant Janey. He and his predeceased second wife, Janaya Majied, had two sons and one daughter: Tarik Janey, Kareem Janey, and Tarijisha Janey. He was blessed with ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A brilliant advocate and prolific writer, Dr. Janey tirelessly focused on the educational disparities that impacted the economic wellbeing of students, families, and communities. Through his leadership, he instilled values, morals, and touched the hearts of all who encountered him. He was dearly loved and respected. Dr. Clifford Bernard Janey had an unselfish voice and epitomized inclusive strategy for decades in public education. He will be sincerely missed.

A celebration of his extraordinary and generous life will be held at a later date in Washington, DC and Boston.