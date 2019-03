Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLIFFORD JENKINS.



Clifford Alen Jenkins

(Age 87)



Of Brandywine, MD passed away at Calvert County Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD on February 26, 2019. Clifford was born in Suitland, MD on April 3, 1931. He was the son of the late Richard Lloyd Jenkins and the late Opie Lois Allen Jenkins. Clifford was part owner of Jenkins Wholesale Florist in Mitchellville, MD.

Cliff's interest in things mechanical led him to many hobbies, skills and friends. He served in the US Army Reserves 1950-1964. With his sense of humor, he was a unique and fun individual. He was a past President of the Model T Ford Club International, Treasurer of Community Support Systems, Inc. and Treasurer of Greater Baden Aquasco Citizens Association. He made many trips to Haiti, Africa, and Peru in support of various missions and missionaries.

In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his brothers, Dave Jenkins and Dick Jenkins; his sisters, Mary Jenkins Taliaferro, Sarah Jenkins Setterstrom and Opie Jenkins Webb. Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Roberta Wilson (Sue) Jenkins of Brandywine, MD.

Family will receive friends for Clifford's Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. with Prayers at 3 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Funeral Services will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 13500 Baden Westwood Road, Brandywine, MD 20613 with Father Christian Lehrer officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Brookfield United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at