CLIFFORD M. STARKEY III
Departed this life on March 27, 2019. He is survived by his four children, A'Zia Terry, Anajah Terry, Mazae Blake and Chloe' Starkey; his parents, Josephine V. Harris (Mother) and William Smith
(Papa), three sisters, four brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 6. Wake 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at The St. Anthony Catholic Church 12th and Monroe St. NE, Washington, DC. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Services provides by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.