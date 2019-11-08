The Washington Post

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Bishop Clifton Ellis, Founder and Pastor Emeritus of Full Gospel Tabernacle, loving father of five children, 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, passed away at the age of 96. Services will be held at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church located at 632 11th Street NE on November 9, 2019. Additional services will be held at McKoy Chapel in Dublin, NC on November 10, 2019. Bishop Ellis will be laid to rest in Fairmont, NC. Flowers and expressions of love can be sent to Full Gospel Tabernacle. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2019
