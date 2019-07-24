Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLIFTON JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



CLIFTON WILLIAM JONES HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD! July 24, 2019

I am thinking of you today, dear Dad, although I never knew you, I somehow do know you from talks with Mom that made you real to me; like- your favorite song was "Some Enchanted Evening," your favorite hymn was "Jesus Savior Pilot Me," your favorite flower- red roses, and you liked tomato and mayo sandwiches too! You had a sense of humor. Mom told me that one morning, as you looked in the mirror while shaving, you suddenly exclaimed, "Why wasn't I born rich instead of so darn good looking?" Oh, Dad, that makes me smile every time I think of it, but you were a man of character and integrity also. Mom told me that you said that you would never own a liquor store because it would contribute to the detriment of humanity. And you were humble and spiritual- you asked Mom to recite the 23rd Psalm as the Almighty beckoned you. So, dear dad, the gift I give on your birthday is my love, a love that is centered in a bond that was formed in a spiritual place-maybe even on your birthday, since my birthday is April 24, exactly nine months to-the-day after your birthday! Just six short months after you and your beautiful bride become one, the Almighty whispered your name. Mom was four months pregnant with me- she never remarried, but stood in your stead with love and devotion until she joined you on October 20, 2013, in that place, beyond the sunset. Dad, even though I never knew you, when I was four years old I saw a "headshot" photo of you in your high school year book, and Mom told me that I pointed to it and said, "Daddy." Mom used to tell me that, when my hair was pulled back off of my face, as she looked at me with a sentimental gaze, "You look just like your father." This is our story, Dad. Mom made up my name to honor you, and you will always remain, in my heart, unforgettable. Your Loving Daughter, Cliftine "This is the Day the Lord has made; Let us Rejoice and be Glad in it." Psalm 118:24 [email protected]

