CLIFTON HEYWARD PATTERSON, JR. (Age 80)
Clifton H. Patterson, Jr. "Pat" and "Heyward", departed this earth and entered into eternal glory on April 18, 2019. Beloved and cherished husband of 44 years to Robin; beloved father of Brooke (Christopher) and Clifton III (Nana); adored grandfather of Liliana, Kaili, Karis, Jackson, Kaden, and Ireland; brother of Carolyn; brother-in-law to Karen, Kathy (Paul), and Kelly (Wes); and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Faithful follower of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Pet Dad to many animals over the years and his current pets, Cody, Scooby, Kallie, Toulouse Pierre au Chocolat, Minka Blu, and Mazie Jayne. Faithful employee of the Salvation Army
in Alexandria for many years to fulfill God's command to be a servant of the hopeless and homeless. Former Marine. Famous for his blueberry pancakes (he invited everyone he met, wherever he met them, to our home to partake). Foster and transport Dad to countless dogs. To summarize his life, he was a good and honorable man. Predeceased by three precious, unknown children; father (Clifton); mother (Minnie); and sisters (Sharon and Patsy); mother-in-law (Katherine); fathers-in-law (Robert and Hank); and brother-in-law (Danny). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, conducted by Pastor Philip Bishop, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5901 Wilton Woods Road, Alexandria, VA 22310, at 1 p.m., followed by private interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Virginia. Arrangements managed by Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Alexandria, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to an animal rescue organization or homeless shelter.