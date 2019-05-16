

CLIFTON BROOKE PAYNE, JR.



On April 27, 2019, Clifton, known as Brooke to family and friends, passed away peacefully at his home in Englewood, Fl. He is predeceased by his wife, Nell Freeborn Payne (married January 21,1952), and his parents, Clifton and Corrie Payne.

Brooke is survived by his four daughters: Sandra (Sandi) Payne Muller (Butch), Barbara (Bobbie) Payne Merlino (Mark), Penelope (Penny) Payne Spees (Tim), and Wendy Nelson Rapp (John), and son: Cory Brooke (Brookie) Payne. He also leaves behind brothers Robert and Barry Payne and their families as well as many Cousins. In addition, Brooke leaves behind twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Brooke was a veteran of the Korean war , where he earned several medals, including the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars . Brooke was born on June 6, 1931, in Washington, DC, and grew up in the city with his two brothers, all graduating from Eastern High School. Following his military service, Brooke began his career with the Washington, DC Fire Department, retiring in 1979, after 22 years of service and several accommodations. He subsequently moved to Englewood, Fl, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Affectionately known as "Big Brooke" and "Pop Pop", he developed a reputation in his teens as a skilled billiard player, graduating into an accomplished tennis player and professional instructor. Brooke was also a Slow Pitch softball pitcher where he displayed his considerable talent in Southern Maryland and continued in South Florida, pitching well into his 60's on many teams. Brooke always had lots of family visit him in Florida year-round, where they enjoyed his good nature along with his swimming pool and pontoon boat. Leon Redbone music was usually playing in the background. His favorite past time became shelling, and he was an avid collector of all species, which he prominently displayed throughout his home. No visitor departed without a souvenir.

A private family memorial service will be held in celebration of Brooke's life sometime in the near future.