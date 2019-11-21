The Washington Post

CLIFTON W. JONES

In Loving Memory  
CLIFTON W. JONES  

Dear Dad,
It was Thanksgiving Eve many years ago when the Almighty whispered your name. Mom was four months with child-me- after only six months of marriage, and she never remarried.
You were both so young and so beautiful. When I look up at the magnificence of the night sky, perhaps they are not stars that shine so brightly, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down and their spirits connect with our spirits to give us peace, love, and hope. You, dear Dad, live on in me, as does Mom, and I am honored to be your daughter. Mom made up my name in tribute to you.
Love,  
Cliftine  
 
This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2019
