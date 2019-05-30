Clinton Ross Hicks "Hoppy"
(Age 72)
Of Woodbridge, VA died May 26, 2019 at Sentara Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Jennie Hicks. He is survived by his wife, Diane; his sons, Timothy Graves and Matthew Graves, Sr.; his daughter, Lisa Johnson; and his grandchildren, Jessica Graves, James Johnson, and Matthew Graves, Jr. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 31, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA. Interment will follow at Pohick Church, Lorton, VA. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 30, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA.