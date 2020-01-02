The Washington Post

CLYDE BRAYBOY (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Clyde Augustus Brayboy  

Born October 27, 1927; died December 21, 2019. He was the only descendent of the late Vivian A. Brayboy, and Katie Harris Brayboy. In addition to his Recreation Department, fraternal, church, and civic families, he leaves the descendants of his maternal cousin, Vincent W. (Jeannette) Price, Victoria L. Price, Roger H. Price, and Adrienne E. (John) Sines to mourn his loss.
A wake will be held at the Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th St., N.W., Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 3 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service and burial at the Lincoln Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
