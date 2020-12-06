1/1
CLYDE FAIRFAX Sr.
Clyde G. Fairfax, Sr.  
On November 16, 2020, Clyde G. Fairfax, Sr., passed peacefully at Heartfields of Bowie Assisted Living. He was born August 14, 1932 in Fairfax, VA to the late James and Helene Fairfax (Crutchfield). He was predeceased by wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Fairfax; brother, Edgell W. Fairfax; and son, Clyde "Guy" Fairfax, Jr. He leaves to celebrate his life, loving daughters, Charrisse Fairfax Brown (Roscoe) and Lynne Fairfax; dear friend, Margot Scott; and a host of loving family members and friends.Clyde was raised in Washington, DC and attended DC Public Schools. He graduated from Cardoza High School in 1951, and he attended Hampton University. Clyde retired from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department in 1978. He returned to service in the DC Government's Parking Enforcement Management Administration, then later retired from overseeing the Office of Emergency Preparedness in 1994. Sergeant Major Fairfax (Retired) served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 27 years. After retiring, he held a number of other positions, including bailiff at the Circuit Courts of Prince George's County. He was a Master Mason (33ï¿½ï¿½) and member of Harmony Lodge No. 22, PHAFAM; Honorary Past Imperial Potentate, Mecca Temple No. 10, AEAONMS, Washington, DC; and a founding and devoted member of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association Washington, DC Chapter. Homegoing services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol Street, S.E., Washington, DC, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to everyone (masks and social distancing enforced). Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. by invitation. Interment - Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Services will be streamed live via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/9172259182?pwd=WUU1NNGEwMXZyTkRjUmxFdEEElETmVPPdz09 [zoom.us] Meeting ID:9172259182 Passcode:06012020. One tap mobile +13017158592,9172259182#,0#,06012020##US. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Clyde G. Fairfax, Sr. to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org and Capital Caring Health (Homecare and Hospice) at www.capitalcaring.org .

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
