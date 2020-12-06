1/1
CLYDE FAIRFAX Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLYDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Clyde G. Fairfax, Sr.  
On November 16, 2020, Clyde G. Fairfax, Sr., passed peacefully at Heartfields of Bowie Assisted Living. He was born August 14, 1932 in Fairfax, VA to the late James and Helene Fairfax (Crutchfield). He was predeceased by wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Fairfax; brother, Edgell W. Fairfax; and son, Clyde "Guy" Fairfax, Jr. He leaves to celebrate his life, loving daughters, Charrisse Fairfax Brown (Roscoe) and Lynne Fairfax; dear friend, Margot Scott; and a host of loving family members and friends.
Clyde was raised in Washington, DC and attended DC Public Schools. He graduated from Cardoza High School in 1951, and he attended Hampton University. Clyde retired from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department in 1978. He returned to service in the DC Government's Parking Enforcement Management Administration, then later retired from overseeing the Office of Emergency Preparedness in 1994. Sergeant Major Fairfax (Retired) served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 27 years. After retiring, he held a number of other positions, including bailiff at the Circuit Courts of Prince George's County. He was a Master Mason (33°) and member of Harmony Lodge No. 22, PHAFAM; Honorary Past Imperial Potentate, Mecca Temple No. 10, AEAONMS, Washington, DC; and a founding and devoted member of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association Washington, DC Chapter.
Homegoing services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol Street, S.E., Washington, DC, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to everyone (masks and social distancing enforced). Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. by invitation. Interment - Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Services will be streamed live via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/9172259182?pwd=WUU1NNGEwMXZyTkRjUmxFdEEElETmVPPdz09 [zoom.us] Meeting ID:9172259182 Passcode:06012020. One tap mobile +13017158592,9172259182#,0#,06012020##US. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Clyde G. Fairfax, Sr. to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org and Capital Caring Health (Homecare and Hospice) at http://www.capitalcaring.org">www.capitalcaring.org Arrangements by Reese Funeral Professionals, Alexandria, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reese Funeral Professionals
311 North Patrick Street
Alexandria, VA 22313
(703) 646-9320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
It saddens me to learn of the passing of SGM Clyde Gilmore Fairfax. Once again God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be so He put His arms around you and whispered come to me. You remind us, Lord, through Solomon that to everything there is a season. We thank You for the earthly life You gave to this sergeant major and for the blessing during the sojourn here on the earth. We most especially thank You for the new life You granted this sergeant major in Jesus Christ. He broke the bonds of death by His resurrection. We rejoice at the hope of being reunited with him in the resurrection of all flesh. The NCO Corps thanks him for his selfless service act and his willingness to defend of America and all that we hold sacred. I believe for every fallen sergeant major like him there is a star shining brightly up above to remind us of the precious gift God has given the Corps. Rest easy, sleep well my brother. Know the line was held, your job is done. Rest easy, sleep well. Others have taken up where you fell, the line has held. Peace, peace, and farewell

CSM (Ret) Harold Hunt Sr., 33
USASMA Class 16
Author, ”100 Sergeants Major of Color”
SGM (Ret) Harold L. Hunt Jr.
USASMA Class 55
CSM (Ret) Shirley A. Hunt
USASMA Class 53
& the entire Hunt family
CSM (Ret) Harold Hunt
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved