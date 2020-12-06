It saddens me to learn of the passing of SGM Clyde Gilmore Fairfax. Once again God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be so He put His arms around you and whispered come to me. You remind us, Lord, through Solomon that to everything there is a season. We thank You for the earthly life You gave to this sergeant major and for the blessing during the sojourn here on the earth. We most especially thank You for the new life You granted this sergeant major in Jesus Christ. He broke the bonds of death by His resurrection. We rejoice at the hope of being reunited with him in the resurrection of all flesh. The NCO Corps thanks him for his selfless service act and his willingness to defend of America and all that we hold sacred. I believe for every fallen sergeant major like him there is a star shining brightly up above to remind us of the precious gift God has given the Corps. Rest easy, sleep well my brother. Know the line was held, your job is done. Rest easy, sleep well. Others have taken up where you fell, the line has held. Peace, peace, and farewell



CSM (Ret) Harold Hunt Sr., 33

USASMA Class 16

Author, ”100 Sergeants Major of Color”

SGM (Ret) Harold L. Hunt Jr.

USASMA Class 55

CSM (Ret) Shirley A. Hunt

USASMA Class 53

& the entire Hunt family



CSM (Ret) Harold Hunt

Brother