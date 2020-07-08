Peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, Clyde went home to be with the Lord. He was the beloved husband of the late Ethel Herring; devoted father of Bridgett (David) Connor, Tina Herring-Marshall, Kim (Michael) Jackson and Clyde Herring, Jr.; dear brother of Walter Herring. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, July 10 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middletown Road, Waldorf, MD. View services on zoom (ID#91221070431) Interment Resurrection Cemetery.