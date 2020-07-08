1/1
CLYDE HERRING Sr.
1945 - 2020
Clyde E. Herring, Sr.  
Peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, Clyde went home to be with the Lord. He was the beloved husband of the late Ethel Herring; devoted father of Bridgett (David) Connor, Tina Herring-Marshall, Kim (Michael) Jackson and Clyde Herring, Jr.; dear brother of Walter Herring. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, July 10 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middletown Road, Waldorf, MD. View services on zoom (ID#91221070431) Interment Resurrection Cemetery.www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
JUL
10
Service
12:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
l am so sorry for your loss.


Arie Goldson
Friend
July 7, 2020
We are so sad at this time. But you have our deepest condolences. You all are in our prayers.
George Goldson
Coworker
