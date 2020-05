Cobina Lawson Adams (Age 78)



Passed away at Stone Springs Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved mother of James, Mark, Cobina, Joseph and Timothy Adams; sister of Rowina and the late Varina and Damon; grandmother of Elizabeth, Caitlin, Max, Rebecca, Charlie, Fisher and Jacob. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's.

Mass will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Veronica's Church, Chantilly, VA. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.