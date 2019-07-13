

Cóilï¿½ï¿½n Owens



Cóilï¿½ï¿½n Owens died on July 9, 2019 at his home in Alexandria. He was born in County Roscommon, Ireland in 1943 to Seamus and Sarah Owens. He earned degrees from the University of Notre Dame, University College Dublin (now NUI Dublin) and Kent State University. He was Professor Emeritus of English Literature at George Mason University, and has published a number of books and articles on Irish literature, including two books on James Joyce's Dubliners; the first, A Painful Case, published in 2007 and Before Daybreak: "After the Race" and the Origins of Joyce's Art, published in 2013. He was also very active in the local Irish-American community, acting over time as chair of the Irish American Cultural Institute, and the Gaelic League. He is survived by his wife, Julianne, sons Seamus (Whitney) and Conor (Amanda) and grandsons, Roenn and Arlan. A Memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Monday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. A donation may be made in Coilin's name to Holy Cross Mission Center, P.O. Box 543, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556.