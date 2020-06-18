Or Copy this URL to Share



Colbert Holmes Jr.

Transitioned on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Estelle; father of Linda Holmes Pinckney, Wanda and the late William Holmes, II; grandfather of Matthew, Charles, Nadira and Omarr. Also surviving are great grandchildren; brother, Eugene Holmes; sisters, Edna Ross-Dickens and Rose Turner, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing: 9 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., Indian Head, Maryland. Interment, 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store