

COLEEN J. CHERNIKOFF



On Monday, April 29, 2019, of Greenbelt, MD died suddenly. Beloved wife of Keith Chernikoff, mother of Jason Suit (Rachel), nana of Henry Thomas, Linkoln Suit and Bela Kessler. She was a thirty year employee of IAM National Pension Fund. Funeral services will be held at Mishkan Torah, 10 Ridge Road, Greenbelt, MD on Friday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20852. Shiva will be Saturday, though Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the home of Tod and Lisa Chernikoff. Donations in memory of Coleen J. Chernikoff can be made to Mishkan Torah Synagogue, Hadassah-Greater Washington Chapter, Alley Cat Allies (Alley Cat Allies is the global engine of change for cats.) or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - National, State, or Local chapters.