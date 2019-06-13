The Washington Post

Colette M. Gust (Age 87)  

Colette Gust of Ashburn, VA died at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Colette was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter S. Gust; her daughter Nancy Lexo; and granddaughter Maggie Torgerson. She is survived by her children, Bill and Mary Gust, Cynthia and Daniel Ellert, Mary-Colette and Bob Donovan; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings William Herlan and Susan Keats; and extended family and friends. A funeral mass service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 21, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Sterling, VA. Burial will be held at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to .
