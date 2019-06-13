Colette M. Gust (Age 87)
Colette Gust of Ashburn, VA died at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Colette was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter S. Gust; her daughter Nancy Lexo; and granddaughter Maggie Torgerson. She is survived by her children, Bill and Mary Gust, Cynthia and Daniel Ellert, Mary-Colette and Bob Donovan; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings William Herlan and Susan Keats; and extended family and friends. A funeral mass service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 21, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Sterling, VA. Burial will be held at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to .